The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong policeman accused of forging supervisor’s signature to meet woman in jail custody with whom he had a relationship
- Senior Detective Constable Cheung Ka-lok admits in court he had been in a relationship with the woman even before she was caught over theft
- He denies forging his supervisor Ho Wai-man’s signatures, while Ho says he never authorised Cheung to visit the woman in custody
