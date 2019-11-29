Bosco Kwok’s killers were taken back to the scene of the crime to help police reconstruct it. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong war-gamer faces life behind bars after being found guilty of companion’s brutal murder, while accomplice is convicted of manslaughter
- Benard Chow and Martin Yim to be sentenced at High Court on Friday for slaying of Bosco Kwok on overnight hike in 2017
Topic | Hong Kong courts
