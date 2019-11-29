Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School in Sha Tin was closed after the discovery of a dangerous powder on the grounds on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong pupil accused of bringing explosives into school refused bail at Sha Tin Court
- Lai Man-kwong, 18, charged with possession of an explosive substance while on grounds of his secondary school in Sha Tin
- Bail application refused by magistrate, offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison
