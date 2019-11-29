Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The smuggled meat was found amid poor hygiene conditions, leading to fears those who ate it could fall ill. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seize HK$50 million worth of smuggled frozen meat bound for mainland China in largest bust of its kind for a decade

  • Tax-dodging gang sought to evade tariffs, including those imposed during US-China trade war
  • Food was not refrigerated, bypassed health and safety checks and on-board hygiene was ‘bad’
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 4:52pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The smuggled meat was found amid poor hygiene conditions, leading to fears those who ate it could fall ill. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.