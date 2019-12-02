The front window of the Fook Tai jewellery store on Castle Peak Road was smashed during Monday’s raid. Photo: May Tse
Second armed robbery in less than 24 hours nets Hong Kong thieves HK$3 million
- Two suspects used sledgehammer to break cabinets in Sham Shui Po jewellery store
- Police investigating if same gang stole HK$2 million of valuables in Sunday raid, and was behind similar robbery in November
