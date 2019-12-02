Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The front window of the Fook Tai jewellery store on Castle Peak Road was smashed during Monday’s raid. Photo: May Tse
Law and Crime

Second armed robbery in less than 24 hours nets Hong Kong thieves HK$3 million

  • Two suspects used sledgehammer to break cabinets in Sham Shui Po jewellery store
  • Police investigating if same gang stole HK$2 million of valuables in Sunday raid, and was behind similar robbery in November
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 3:35pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The front window of the Fook Tai jewellery store on Castle Peak Road was smashed during Monday’s raid. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.