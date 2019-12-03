Channels

Members of the alleged gang of armed thieves are taken away as police close the road in Ho Man Tin to gather evidence. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police open fire in street during arrest of suspected robbery gang

  • One live round fired but no one injured when force’s hit team intercepts two vehicles in Ho Man Tin, the Post understands
  • Seven men arrested in connection with series of raids on jewellery and goldsmith stores
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 6:01pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Members of the alleged gang of armed thieves are taken away as police close the road in Ho Man Tin to gather evidence. Photo: Handout
The front window of the Fook Tai jewellery store on Castle Peak Road was smashed during Monday’s raid. Photo: May Tse
Law and Crime

Second armed robbery in less than 24 hours nets Hong Kong thieves HK$3 million in valuables

  • Two suspects used sledgehammer to break cabinets in Sham Shui Po jewellery store
  • Police investigating if same gang stole HK$2 million of valuables in Sunday raid, and was behind similar robbery in November
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 6:25am, 3 Dec, 2019

The front window of the Fook Tai jewellery store on Castle Peak Road was smashed during Monday’s raid. Photo: May Tse
