Members of the alleged gang of armed thieves are taken away as police close the road in Ho Man Tin to gather evidence. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police open fire in street during arrest of suspected robbery gang
- One live round fired but no one injured when force’s hit team intercepts two vehicles in Ho Man Tin, the Post understands
- Seven men arrested in connection with series of raids on jewellery and goldsmith stores
The front window of the Fook Tai jewellery store on Castle Peak Road was smashed during Monday’s raid. Photo: May Tse
Second armed robbery in less than 24 hours nets Hong Kong thieves HK$3 million in valuables
- Two suspects used sledgehammer to break cabinets in Sham Shui Po jewellery store
- Police investigating if same gang stole HK$2 million of valuables in Sunday raid, and was behind similar robbery in November
