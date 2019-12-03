Police officers and other law enforcers who broke surveillance rules made mistakes rather than sought illegitimate gain, says the surveillance commissioner. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong watchdog says breaches of covert surveillance rules by police and government down to bungling rather than criminality
- Number of cases where irregularities found in phone tapping and other covert operations increases from 18 to 27
- Lawmaker slams ‘cavalier’ approach to rule of law by officers, some of whom continued to listen in to protected conversations
