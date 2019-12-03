The Fanling Law Courts Building in Fanling. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong driver jailed for six months for smuggling gold bars through cross-border bus he used to take mainland students to city schools
- Koo Chi-ping, 59, was arrested on September 28, 2017, for carrying 12 gold bars, worth HK$4.2 million, while crossing mainland border at Man Kam To
- He argued the gold bars were his personal belongings, and did not constitute a “cargo”, but judge rejected the claim
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
