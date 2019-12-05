Riot police at an anti-government protest on Nathan road in Hong Kong on December 1, 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong ‘paying the price’: number of crimes solved hits 10-year low, as police divert manpower to protests
- Harder to nab masked culprits behind protest-related vandalism, arson cases
- ‘Creeping sense of lawlessness’ may encourage more crime, senior officers say
Topic | Hong Kong police
Riot police at an anti-government protest on Nathan road in Hong Kong on December 1, 2019. Photo: AFP
Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah says she has forgiven the police officer who caused her permanent injury. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist who lost her eye while covering action in Wan Chai keen to pursue case against police
- Veby Mega Indah accuses police of being slow to probe, refusing to name officer
- Police force denies protecting officer, says there are ‘legal points to be resolved’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah says she has forgiven the police officer who caused her permanent injury. Photo: K. Y. Cheng