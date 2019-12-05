Channels

Riot police at an anti-government protest on Nathan road in Hong Kong on December 1, 2019. Photo: AFP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong ‘paying the price’: number of crimes solved hits 10-year low, as police divert manpower to protests

  • Harder to nab masked culprits behind protest-related vandalism, arson cases
  • ‘Creeping sense of lawlessness’ may encourage more crime, senior officers say
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 7:12am, 5 Dec, 2019

Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah says she has forgiven the police officer who caused her permanent injury. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist who lost her eye while covering action in Wan Chai keen to pursue case against police

  • Veby Mega Indah accuses police of being slow to probe, refusing to name officer
  • Police force denies protecting officer, says there are ‘legal points to be resolved’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 2:24am, 3 Dec, 2019

