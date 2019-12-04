The horrific experience of forced labour victim Zn is at the centre of a landmark judicial review of the government’s response to modern day slavery. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong does not need new offences for human trafficking and forced labour, government lawyer tells Court of Final Appeal
- Wrongdoing is already criminalised through existing legislation, QC tells city’s most senior judges
- Lawyer for forced labour victim says specific offences are vital for tackling ‘the most urgent problem of the 21st century’
Hong Kong judges told ‘evil’ trafficking for forced labour must be outlawed under dedicated new offence
- Lawyers for victim demand specific offence to tackle ‘colossal’ issue of modern slavery and related human trafficking
- Government disputes scale of the problem, says proposed changes would have negative consequences for Hong Kong
