The horrific experience of forced labour victim Zn is at the centre of a landmark judicial review of the government’s response to modern day slavery. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Hong Kong does not need new offences for human trafficking and forced labour, government lawyer tells Court of Final Appeal

  • Wrongdoing is already criminalised through existing legislation, QC tells city’s most senior judges
  • Lawyer for forced labour victim says specific offences are vital for tackling ‘the most urgent problem of the 21st century’
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 8:41pm, 4 Dec, 2019

The horrific experience of forced labour victim Zn is at the centre of a landmark judicial review of the government's response to modern day slavery. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Zn, a human trafficking victim, is at the centre of a judicial review to improve protections for those forced to work without pay and other deplorable conditions. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Hong Kong judges told ‘evil’ trafficking for forced labour must be outlawed under dedicated new offence

  • Lawyers for victim demand specific offence to tackle ‘colossal’ issue of modern slavery and related human trafficking
  • Government disputes scale of the problem, says proposed changes would have negative consequences for Hong Kong
Topic |   Human trafficking
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 7:51pm, 4 Dec, 2019

Zn, a human trafficking victim, is at the centre of a judicial review to improve protections for those forced to work without pay and other deplorable conditions. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
