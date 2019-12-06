Narcotics officers raided two warehouses iSheung Shui and Sha Tau Kok, recovering 35kg of cocaine. Photo: Handout
Drug police seize 75kg of cocaine worth US$11.5 million from gang in northern Hong Kong
- Raid on cargo centre finds bags of cocaine smuggled into Hong Kong in a shipment of cowhides from South America.
- Six local men, aged between 26 and 36, charged with drug trafficking – with more arrests possible
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Narcotics officers raided two warehouses iSheung Shui and Sha Tau Kok, recovering 35kg of cocaine. Photo: Handout