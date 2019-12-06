Channels

Narcotics officers raided two warehouses iSheung Shui and Sha Tau Kok, recovering 35kg of cocaine. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Drug police seize 75kg of cocaine worth US$11.5 million from gang in northern Hong Kong

  • Raid on cargo centre finds bags of cocaine smuggled into Hong Kong in a shipment of cowhides from South America.
  • Six local men, aged between 26 and 36, charged with drug trafficking – with more arrests possible
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 11:08pm, 6 Dec, 2019

