The oil tanker Nave Constellation was attacked by pirates on December 3 in the Gulf of Guinea. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong-registered oil tanker attacked by pirates off Nigeria, 19 crew kidnapped
- The Nave Constellation seized by pirates while fully loaded after leaving offshore oil rig in perilous Gulf of Guinea
- Abducted crew include 18 Indians and one Turkish sailor, with seven others left on board to take ship to safe location
The fat of at least 15 oil tankers idling off the coast of China holds the key to determining the path of global freight rates. Photo: Handout
A dozen oil tankers have been idling off China’s coast for more than a month, holding the fate of global freight rates in their hands
- At least 15 oil tankers have been sitting idle off the eastern coast of China, some for more than a month
- They are owned by a unit of China’s shipping giant Cosco, under sanction by the US in late September for carrying Iranian oil
