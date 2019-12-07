Channels

The oil tanker Nave Constellation was attacked by pirates on December 3 in the Gulf of Guinea. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong-registered oil tanker attacked by pirates off Nigeria, 19 crew kidnapped

  • The Nave Constellation seized by pirates while fully loaded after leaving offshore oil rig in perilous Gulf of Guinea
  • Abducted crew include 18 Indians and one Turkish sailor, with seven others left on board to take ship to safe location
Topic |   Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 12:59am, 7 Dec, 2019

The fat of at least 15 oil tankers idling off the coast of China holds the key to determining the path of global freight rates. Photo: Handout
Business /  Commodities

A dozen oil tankers have been idling off China’s coast for more than a month, holding the fate of global freight rates in their hands

  • At least 15 oil tankers have been sitting idle off the eastern coast of China, some for more than a month
  • They are owned by a unit of China’s shipping giant Cosco, under sanction by the US in late September for carrying Iranian oil
Topic |   Cosco Shipping
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:49pm, 5 Dec, 2019

