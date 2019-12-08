Suspected packets of cocaine found in one of two pieces of luggage seized by customs in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Cocaine wrapped as Christmas gifts seized at Hong Kong airport, two men due in court
- Suspects, both aged 25, set to appear before magistrates on Monday charged with drug trafficking
- Customs took hold of HK$30 million worth of the illegal stimulant and warn of smuggling spike to meet festive demand
Narcotics officers raided two warehouses in Sheung Shui and Sha Tau Kok, recovering 35kg (77lb) of cocaine. Photo: Handout
Drug police seize 75kg of cocaine worth US$11.5 million from gang in northern Hong Kong
- Raid on cargo centre finds bags of cocaine smuggled into Hong Kong in a shipment of cowhides from South America
- Six local men, aged between 26 and 36, charged with drug trafficking – with more arrests possible
