Hong Kong police arrested 11 people and seized weapons including a 9mm pistol on Sunday. Photo: Cable TV News
Hong Kong protests: gunman to be staged at strategic site to ‘slaughter’ police officers, court hears
- Five men charged with one count of conspiracy to wound with intent at Eastern Court, after police seized firearm on Sunday morning
- Two face additional charge of possession of offensive weapons as court hears suggestions were made to place explosive devices along march route
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong police arrested 11 people and seized weapons including a 9mm pistol on Sunday. Photo: Cable TV News