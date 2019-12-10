Students arrive for the start of school at Wah Yan College in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong bombs: school where IEDs were found says no evidence linking devices to students or staff
- Wah Yan College opens as normal on Tuesday as students begin sitting end of term exams
- Explosives were found underneath building accessible to public on Monday
Police officers display evidence of the two home-made devices. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police defuse two home-made bombs containing 10kg of explosives found on school grounds
- Objects spotted in Wan Chai at Wah Yan College Hong Kong on Queen’s Road East at about 5.30pm
- Police say devices made with mobile phones, nails and high explosives
