Students arrive for the start of school at Wah Yan College in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong bombs: school where IEDs were found says no evidence linking devices to students or staff

  • Wah Yan College opens as normal on Tuesday as students begin sitting end of term exams
  • Explosives were found underneath building accessible to public on Monday
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 9:54am, 10 Dec, 2019

Police officers display evidence of the two home-made devices. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police defuse two home-made bombs containing 10kg of explosives found on school grounds

  • Objects spotted in Wan Chai at Wah Yan College Hong Kong on Queen’s Road East at about 5.30pm
  • Police say devices made with mobile phones, nails and high explosives
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 8:20am, 10 Dec, 2019

