A mask ban in Hong Kong has been lifted. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong mask ban: court refuses government request to suspend earlier ruling that it was unconstitutional

  • But judges warn their decision ‘is not and should not be regarded as an encouragement or condonation for any person to cover their face’
  • Acting chief judge of High Court Jeremy Poon also says if one continues to wear masks, he has to face the ‘inherent risk of having acted contrary to the law should the [government] later succeed on appeal’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 5:26pm, 10 Dec, 2019

Anti-government protesters with Guy Fawkes masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Does Hong Kong’s government hold power over the legislative and judicial branches? Justice department’s court appeal on anti-mask law suggests so

  • Argument submitted to Court of Appeal suggests administration can make decisions with implications on judicial oversight and legislation
  • Mask ban set up to quell protests was earlier ruled unconstitutional by High Court, prompting appeal by government
Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 1:08am, 29 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters with Guy Fawkes masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
