Anti-government protesters are arrested while trying to escape from Polytechnic University. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Overseas experts advising police watchdog on Hong Kong protests quit their jobs as disagreement over powers remains unresolved

  • Five-member panel had recommended Independent Police Complaints Council conduct own investigation into police conduct
  • But after being rebuked by IPCC chairman Anthony Neoh, group says it will ‘stand down’ and points to ‘crucial shortfall’ in watchdog’s independence
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:55am, 11 Dec, 2019

Anti-government protesters are arrested while trying to escape from Polytechnic University. Photo: Sam Tsang
