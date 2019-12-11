Anti-government protesters are arrested while trying to escape from Polytechnic University. Photo: Sam Tsang
Overseas experts advising police watchdog on Hong Kong protests quit their jobs as disagreement over powers remains unresolved
- Five-member panel had recommended Independent Police Complaints Council conduct own investigation into police conduct
- But after being rebuked by IPCC chairman Anthony Neoh, group says it will ‘stand down’ and points to ‘crucial shortfall’ in watchdog’s independence
