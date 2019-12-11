Experts say a commission of inquiry with statutory powers is the best way to address public concerns over alleged police brutality in handling anti-government protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
Resignations from police watchdog’s protests review reveal system flaws but also give government an opportunity to back down on its stance, academics say

  • Lawrence Ho, assistant professor of social sciences at Education University, says the quitting of the experts deals a serious blow to the city’s image
  • But City University political scientist Edmund Cheng says the development has offered the government an opportunity to rectify its stance
Gary Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:07pm, 11 Dec, 2019

