Experts say a commission of inquiry with statutory powers is the best way to address public concerns over alleged police brutality in handling anti-government protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
Resignations from police watchdog’s protests review reveal system flaws but also give government an opportunity to back down on its stance, academics say
- Lawrence Ho, assistant professor of social sciences at Education University, says the quitting of the experts deals a serious blow to the city’s image
- But City University political scientist Edmund Cheng says the development has offered the government an opportunity to rectify its stance
Anti-government protesters are arrested while trying to escape from Polytechnic University. Photo: Sam Tsang
