Defendant Keith Lau was convicted of manslaughter. Photo: Sam Tsang
Man found guilty of murder in Hong Kong body-in-cement case while two co-defendants convicted of manslaughter
- Defendants Tsang Cheung-yan, 30, Keith Lau, 24, and Cheung Sin-hang, 27, previously pleaded guilty to preventing lawful burial of the deceased
- Jury unanimously finds Tsang guilty of murdering Cheung Man-li, 28, in Tsuen Wan in 2016
Topic | Hong Kong courts
