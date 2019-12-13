Defendant Keith Lau was convicted of manslaughter. Photo: Sam Tsang
Man found guilty of murder in Hong Kong body-in-cement case while two co-defendants convicted of manslaughter

  • Defendants Tsang Cheung-yan, 30, Keith Lau, 24, and Cheung Sin-hang, 27, previously pleaded guilty to preventing lawful burial of the deceased
  • Jury unanimously finds Tsang guilty of murdering Cheung Man-li, 28, in Tsuen Wan in 2016
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 4:29pm, 13 Dec, 2019

