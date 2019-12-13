Customs divisional commander Jacky Tsang (left) and Guy Fong display some of the seized counterfeit drugs. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$13.8 million haul of fake medicine in biggest such bust in a decade
- Haul included 2.4 million tablets, including ones to treat impotence, and 470 litres of bogus liquefied medicine
- More than 90 per cent of the seizure was discovered in three units in an industrial building in Chai Wan
Topic | Crime
