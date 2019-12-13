At least four masked robbers injured an employee with a knife and made off with watches in Mong Kok on Friday. Photo: Handout
Armed gang loots Mong Kok watch shop as robberies spike during Hong Kong’s protest crisis
- Police say masked robbers carrying a knife and hammer injure an employee before fleeing with the valuables
- Hold-up on Fa Yuen Street come amid uptick in robberies reported during the last six months of anti-government protests
Topic | Crime
At least four masked robbers injured an employee with a knife and made off with watches in Mong Kok on Friday. Photo: Handout