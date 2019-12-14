Tsang Cheung-yan is escorted from the Lai Chi Kok Detention Centre in May 2018. He was sentenced this week to life in prison. Photo: Dickson Lee
The cold, hard facts about a bungling Hong Kong swindler and a body encased in cement
- Forensics experts find victim curled up in a fetal position with two plastic bags and a pillowcase wrapped around his head and neck
- A rope was tied around the body, which had missing limbs, peeling skin, extensive tissue loss and deep wounds exposing the ribs, heart and lungs
