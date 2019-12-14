One of the suspects is brought to a Tuen Mun school as part of police investigations. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police foil second bomb plot in under a week and arrest three men allegedly testing explosive devices and chemicals
- Remote-controlled devices were intended for use at mass protests but it was unclear which chemicals or explosives were involved, police said
- Officers also seized radio-controlled detonation device and protective gear after ambushing three suspects in Tuen Mun
Topic | Hong Kong protests
One of the suspects is brought to a Tuen Mun school as part of police investigations. Photo: Winson Wong
Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks outside City University during clashes with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: petrol bombs and dangerous chemicals found at City University a month after it was vandalised by radicals
- Police say they found 34 petrol bombs, 20 smoke bombs, and 12 corrosive bombs
- University was scene of clashes between protesters and police during citywide strike in November
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks outside City University during clashes with police. Photo: Sam Tsang