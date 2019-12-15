Sukhdeep Kaur, the first Sikh female prison officer to wear a turban in Hong Kong, at the Hong Kong Correctional Services Department in Stanley. 12DEC19 SCMP / David Wong
Female prison officer in Hong Kong becomes the first to wear a turban at work

  • History-making 20-year-old feels ‘so proud smashing the glass ceiling’ and hopes her background can give her an edge in rehabilitating prisoners
  • Correctional Services Department provides four of the head coverings as part of her uniform
Topic |   Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Updated: 5:43pm, 15 Dec, 2019

