Cheung Sin-hang is escorted away from Lai Chi Kok Detention Centre, as he heads to court for sentencing. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
- Sentencing Keith Lau and Cheung Sin-hang, judge questions what went wrong with the city’s education or core values
- Pair said to have been under the influence of a swindler, who was already sentenced to life
Topic | Body-in-cement murder case
