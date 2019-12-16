Hong Kong police on Saturday cracked the second bomb plot in a week as officers arrested three men in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong court denies bail for suspects caught with remote-controlled bomb believed to be intended to injure police at protests
- Three Tuen Mun residents charged with one count each of making an explosive substance and conspiracy to wound with intent
- Courts hears that bomb was capable of detonation from up to 50 metres away – case continues March 30
Topic | Hong Kong courts
