K became an icon of the anti-government movement after she was injured in the eye in August. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong anti-government protester injured in eye loses court bid for access to police warrant
- Officers used the court document to get the medical records of the woman, who ended up in hospital after violent clashes in August
- High Court finds against her argument that, in failing to hand over the warrant, the force deprived her of the right to justice
