Students trapped inside Polytechnic University ask for help. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police commander in charge of Polytechnic University siege hits out at accusations of ‘humanitarian crisis’
- Allowing people to walk free after trashing a university and disrupting major roads would be crisis for city’s rule of law, Cheuk Hau-yip says
- Kowloon West regional commander describes helping minors escape one of the most meaningful acts of the ‘crazy days’ he experienced
Hard-core protesters launch petrol bombs outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University during unrest that police labelled a riot. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong Polytechnic University reopens to some staff and students, weeks after its descent into protest war zone
- Academics and postgraduate students return after campus was devastated by clashes last month
- Violent exchanges of tear gas and petrol bombs last month led to police siege of radical protesters
