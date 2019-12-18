Students trapped inside Polytechnic University ask for help. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police commander in charge of Polytechnic University siege hits out at accusations of ‘humanitarian crisis’

  • Allowing people to walk free after trashing a university and disrupting major roads would be crisis for city’s rule of law, Cheuk Hau-yip says
  • Kowloon West regional commander describes helping minors escape one of the most meaningful acts of the ‘crazy days’ he experienced
Updated: 10:53am, 18 Dec, 2019

Christy writes about crime and security-related stories for South China Morning Post's city desk.

Hard-core protesters launch petrol bombs outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University during unrest that police labelled a riot. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong Polytechnic University reopens to some staff and students, weeks after its descent into protest war zone

  • Academics and postgraduate students return after campus was devastated by clashes last month
  • Violent exchanges of tear gas and petrol bombs last month led to police siege of radical protesters
Updated: 11:11pm, 11 Dec, 2019

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.

