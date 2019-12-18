The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong schoolteacher jailed for two years for molesting five pupils three decades ago
- Victims accused English teacher Mak Lung-yee of touching their thighs and buttocks under their knee-length uniforms between 1988 and 1994
- First victim came out to lodge complaint last year after being inspired by #MeToo movement, following which others also complained of similar assaults
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
