The trial is going on at Tuen Mun Law Courts. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong tutor published on social media exam questions leaked by his wife and others, court hears
- Chinese language instructor Weslie Siao allegedly published the materials used in 2016 and 2017 Chinese exams on a Facebook page
- Siao’s wife Tsai Ying-ying and schoolteachers Cheung Kwok-kuen and Ng Wang-leung purportedly leaked the information to him using their public office
