The trial is going on at Tuen Mun Law Courts. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong tutor published on social media exam questions leaked by his wife and others, court hears

  • Chinese language instructor Weslie Siao allegedly published the materials used in 2016 and 2017 Chinese exams on a Facebook page
  • Siao’s wife Tsai Ying-ying and schoolteachers Cheung Kwok-kuen and Ng Wang-leung purportedly leaked the information to him using their public office
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:16pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The trial is going on at Tuen Mun Law Courts. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.