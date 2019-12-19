A 12-year-old who was convicted after writing ‘damn rogue cops’ on a police station has avoided a criminal record. Photo: Dickson Lee
Youngest Hong Kong protester to plead guilty in court avoids criminal record after West Kowloon magistrate dismisses charges
- Charges for anti-police graffiti dismissed in ruling that ensures boy has no convictions listed against him
- The 12-year-old is placed under two-year care or protection order after lawyer says defendant has ‘learnt his lesson’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A 12-year-old who was convicted after writing ‘damn rogue cops’ on a police station has avoided a criminal record. Photo: Dickson Lee