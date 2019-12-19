The defendants ran the scam in an attempt to have the company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong scrap metal magnate remanded after being found guilty of US$538 million stock exchange con

  • China Metal Recycling (Holdings) co-founder Lai Wun-yin convicted over fake transactions worth HK$4.2 billion
  • Administration manager Choy Ling-ling also guilty in scheme to get company listed
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Brian Wong

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:38pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The defendants ran the scam in an attempt to have the company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE