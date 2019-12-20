The accident killed six people and left 38 passengers injured. Photo: Dickson Lee
Driver of bus involved in crash that killed six Hongkongers did not grip steering wheel properly, court hears
- Security camera showed the driver had only put his left hand on the hub of the steering wheel instead of gripping the outer ring of it, senior prosecutor Alan Yau says
- Prosecution may file more charges against the driver upon further inquiry
Topic | Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
