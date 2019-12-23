Police and law enforcement agencies are stretched with the protests entering their seventh month, and drug syndicates are thought to be cashing in amid the chaos. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong drug seizures surge 74 per cent to HK$1.9 billion so far this year as syndicates become brazen amid protest chaos

  • Two record cases recently uncovered by authorities involved terrorist drug ‘chemical courage’ and crystal meth
  • Official says jump does not indicate a drug crisis for city, and enforcement agencies are fighting back with equipment upgrades
Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Dec, 2019

