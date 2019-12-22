Burn marks on the wall of Ngau Tau Kok Police Station on December 22. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police station damaged by suspected petrol bomb attack on Sunday morning
- Attack took place at Ngau Tau Kok Police Station in Kowloon Bay around 7.30am, while a wall nearby was also spray-painted ‘Dare not forget’
- Police are investigating the arson case and no arrest was made till Sunday evening
Topic | Hong Kong protests
