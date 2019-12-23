Hong Kong Police are looking for two separate groups of thieves after two incidents in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Thieves rob Hong Kong jewellery store and local businessman of HK$1.2 million, sparking police hunt
- About six masked robbers stormed the shop in Yau Ma Tei around midday, smashing glass cabinets and snatching gold ornaments
- An hour and a half earlier, two culprits attacked a local man with wooden rods and stole his bag, containing HK$200,000
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Police are looking for two separate groups of thieves after two incidents in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Warton Li