The Junior Police Officers’ Association, a union representing many frontline officers, in July started referring to Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters in its official statements as ‘cockroaches’. Photo: May Tse
Can the term ‘cockroach’ actually be a compliment for Hong Kong protesters? Officers from police’s public relations unit contradict each other on pesky issue
- Team member says on TV show that insect is resilient and can survive under difficult conditions
- But senior colleague admits at press conference such language from the force is not ideal
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Junior Police Officers’ Association, a union representing many frontline officers, in July started referring to Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters in its official statements as ‘cockroaches’. Photo: May Tse