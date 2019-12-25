Police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters on Nathan Road in Mong Kok. Photo: May Tse
Teenager in stable condition after falling from rooftop balcony of Hong Kong restaurant
- The 16-year-old was hanging onto building after police entered premises looking for anti-government protesters
- Three men were arrested in incident, while teen was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with hand and leg injuries
