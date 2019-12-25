Police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters on Nathan Road in Mong Kok. Photo: May Tse
Teenager in stable condition after falling from rooftop balcony of Hong Kong restaurant

  • The 16-year-old was hanging onto building after police entered premises looking for anti-government protesters
  • Three men were arrested in incident, while teen was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with hand and leg injuries
Updated: 7:45pm, 25 Dec, 2019

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.