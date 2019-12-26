Eighteen animal traps were found near a village in northern Hong Kong after one snared a puppy. Photo: Handout
18 animal traps seized by Hong Kong authorities after stray puppy found snared
- The SPCA said the mongrel did not suffer very serious injuries and was taken to Kadoorie Farm in the same district for treatment.
- After scouring the area, authorities found another 17 animal traps, including cages and gin traps
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Eighteen animal traps were found near a village in northern Hong Kong after one snared a puppy. Photo: Handout