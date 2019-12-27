The pro-establishment camp suffered a setback in the November 24 elections. Photo: Reuters
Pro-establishment candidate who lost by 86 votes in Hong Kong district council elections files court petition claiming multiple irregularities
- Teacher Hung Chi-kit competed in Kam Ping constituency of Eastern District Council against Civic Party candidate Lee Yue-shun, who won 3,113 votes against his 3,027
- Records show 455 people voted in the final hour but Hung says his polling agent had observed fewer than 250 voters for that period
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
