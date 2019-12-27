Plain-clothes police officers stand guard in a shopping mall in Sha Tin on Christmas Day. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police admit ‘mis-targeting’ colleagues during operations against protesters but deny hitting undercover officer with baton

  • Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong said plain-clothes officer was let go while man hit with baton was later arrested, dismissing suggestions he was a policeman
  • Most of the incidents happened in shopping centres in chaotic situations, he said
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 8:32pm, 27 Dec, 2019

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.