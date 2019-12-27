Plain-clothes police officers stand guard in a shopping mall in Sha Tin on Christmas Day. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police admit ‘mis-targeting’ colleagues during operations against protesters but deny hitting undercover officer with baton
- Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong said plain-clothes officer was let go while man hit with baton was later arrested, dismissing suggestions he was a policeman
- Most of the incidents happened in shopping centres in chaotic situations, he said
