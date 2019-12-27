Hong Kong’s police force has been stretched to the limit working day and night and on public holidays, according to the top brass. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: police officers receive HK$235 million in meal and other allowances
- Figures were made public two weeks after Security Bureau revealed government had paid overtime wages of up to HK$950 million since June
- It is unclear how much can be attributed to police work on protests, with opposition lawmakers chastising bureau for failing to provide a fully itemised breakdown
Topic | Hong Kong police
