The Avignon housing estate on Kwun Chui Road in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Four houses burgled around midnight on Friday in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun, as one homeowner reports loss of luxury watches worth HK$1.5 million
- Police received a report at 12.22am on Saturday from a 45-year-old man, who said his home on Kwun Chui Road, Castle Peak, was burgled
- Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that four houses in the area were burgled, with windows or doors prised open
