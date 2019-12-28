The Avignon housing estate on Kwun Chui Road in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Four houses burgled around midnight on Friday in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun, as one homeowner reports loss of luxury watches worth HK$1.5 million

  • Police received a report at 12.22am on Saturday from a 45-year-old man, who said his home on Kwun Chui Road, Castle Peak, was burgled
  • Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that four houses in the area were burgled, with windows or doors prised open
Tony Cheung

Updated: 3:57pm, 28 Dec, 2019

