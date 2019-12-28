Alex Kwok and Yim Man-wa cannot return to Japan for their appeal. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong activists convicted in Japan over protest at Yasukuni Shrine set to appeal in Tokyo
- Alex Kwok and Yim Man-wa were convicted by a Tokyo court in October and given suspended jail sentences of eight and six months respectively
- Kwok displayed a banner and burned a symbolic ancestral tablet of wartime prime minister Hideki Tojo while Yim filmed the scene
Topic | Yasukuni Shrine
