A Starbucks cafe was vandalised in a Boxing Day protest. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man charged with criminal damage of Starbucks outlet during Hong Kong protest banned from all shopping centres except one near home

  • Wong Cheuk-yin, 20, granted cash bail of HK$5,000 with a list of conditions as case adjourned to January 24
  • Mugs and a display shelf were damaged in Starbucks cafe in Langham Place mall during Boxing Day protest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Updated: 12:11am, 29 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Starbucks cafe was vandalised in a Boxing Day protest. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Zoe Low is a reporter at the Post, joining in 2018. Previously, she was an intern at The News Lens International in Taipei, covering Taiwan-China relations and foreign policy and social issues around Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. She graduated from the London School of Economics and the National Chengchi University in Taiwan.