A Starbucks cafe was vandalised in a Boxing Day protest. Photo: Reuters
Man charged with criminal damage of Starbucks outlet during Hong Kong protest banned from all shopping centres except one near home
- Wong Cheuk-yin, 20, granted cash bail of HK$5,000 with a list of conditions as case adjourned to January 24
- Mugs and a display shelf were damaged in Starbucks cafe in Langham Place mall during Boxing Day protest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
