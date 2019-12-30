The Correctional Services Department runs 28 facilities in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong inmates need better living conditions and complaints system before ‘smart prisons’, human rights group says
- Society for Community Organisation releases annual report on findings of more than 100 complaints or requests for help it received
- Most pressing need is for an independent system that will allow prisoners to speak up without undue fear, community organiser says
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
