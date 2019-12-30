Lau Yick-pang had been on patrol when he intercepted the students. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer who stopped students over protest posters admits he did not follow correct procedures

  • Court told students Ho Chi-ching and Kwok Hiu-nam posted three placards on a bridge railing on August 5, a day of citywide strike action
  • Senior Constable Lau Yick-pang said pair admitted the act during questioning but he forgot to note down in writing their confessions and evidence seized
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:13pm, 30 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lau Yick-pang had been on patrol when he intercepted the students. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE