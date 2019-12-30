About 600 Hongkongers staged a peaceful rally in Central on December 30. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers stage peaceful rally to remember those ‘lost’ during anti-government protests

  • ‘Grief of us’ rally at Edinburgh Place in Central comes on the heels of protests in shopping malls across the city during Christmas and over weekend
  • Hundreds of rallyists remember 2019 as a year of ‘helplessness and sadness’ and vow to continue their fight into the next year
Victor Ting
Updated: 9:08pm, 30 Dec, 2019

About 600 Hongkongers staged a peaceful rally in Central on December 30. Photo: Winson Wong
