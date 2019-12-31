The latest incident took place at an HSBC branch in the Sheung Shui Centre. Photo: SCMP
Man arrested for smashing HSBC cheque deposit machine in Hong Kong branch
- Two men spotted smashing machine’s screen with hammers at Sheung Shui Centre branch although the motive remains unclear
- Police follow one man and arrest him at Tin Ping Estate in Sheung Shui while other suspect remains at large
