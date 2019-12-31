The dangerous goods were found off Shatin Pass Road near Lion Rock Country Park in Tsz Wan Shan. Photo: NowTV
Hong Kong police find six jerry cans of petrol on hillside for use as firebombs to ‘cause panic and chaos’ at new year events
- Haul of six plastic jerry cans of petrol was discovered along with 51 empty bottles on a hillside
- Police learned site was being used to store the dangerous goods from suspects who were arrested on Tuesday morning over protest violence
